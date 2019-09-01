{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Calling hours for Edward J. Lord will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, with a Lodge of Sorrow to be performed by B.P.O.E Lodge No. 81 at 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, with the Rev. Mark Bailey, High Peaks Hospice Chaplain, officiating.

Following the service, the Patriot Guard Riders New York will escort to a graveside ceremony, with military honors, at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

