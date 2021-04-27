 Skip to main content
Edward J. Arcuri
A graveside ceremony for Edward J. Arcuri, who passed away on January 20, 2021, will take place on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 9 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, with the Deacon David Powers officiating.

