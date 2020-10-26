Edward D. Bushey
HUDSON FALLS — Edward D. Bushey, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
At Ed’s request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 11:30am on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville NY.
Memorial donations in Ed’s name can be made to Fisher House, 113 Holland Ave, Albany, NY 12208.
