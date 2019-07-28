{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Graveside services for Edward Cornelius Burns, who passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Edward Cornelius Burns
