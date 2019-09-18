{{featured_button_text}}

SCHENECTADY and QUEENSBURY — Graveside services for Edward Charles Hooker, who passed away on July 10, 2019, will be conducted at 11 am Friday, Sept. 20, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tags

Load comments