Edith Evelyn Korg

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at The First Baptist Church, 1721 U.S. 9, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. All friends and family are welcome. The family was assisted by the Hudson Funeral Home of Durham, NC and the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.