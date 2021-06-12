 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edith Evelyn Korg
0 entries

Edith Evelyn Korg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Edith Evelyn Korb, 76, of South Glens Falls died Monday, April 6, 2020 in Durham, NC after a brief battle with leukemia.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at The First Baptist Church, 1721 U.S. 9, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. All friends and family are welcome. The family was assisted by the Hudson Funeral Home of Durham, NC and the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Couples adjust to life post-pandemic

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News