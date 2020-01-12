Edgar G. Purcell Jr.
GLENS FALLS — A memorial Mass for Edgar G. Purcell Jr., 84, who passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2019 in Glens Falls, will be held at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls.

Donations can be made in Ed's memory to High Peaks Hospice and Palliative Care, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home.

