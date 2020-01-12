GLENS FALLS — A memorial Mass for Edgar G. Purcell Jr., 84, who passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2019 in Glens Falls, will be held at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Donations can be made in Ed's memory to High Peaks Hospice and Palliative Care, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Edgar Purcell, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.