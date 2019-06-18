{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — Earl K. Hamel Jr., 82, passed away on June 15, 2019.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at St. James Episcopal Church in Lake George. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George.

