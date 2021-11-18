Dwight Paul "Dewey" Gorham
NEW YORK CITY — Dwight Paul "Dewey" Gorham passed away at his home in New York City on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the age of 79.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.
A Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, with Father Tom officiating. Rite of Committal will immediately follow the service at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Burgoyne Avenue, Fort Edward.
Condolences for the family may be offered online at kilmerfuneralhome.com.
