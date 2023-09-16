Duane Brian Cartier
FORT ANN – Duane Brian Cartier passed away unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital on Thursday, August 31, 2023. A memorial service is scheduled on Monday, September 18 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Baker Funeral Home on 11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury. Family members will then proceed to the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery for a burial with full military honors. A celebration of life will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the Country Meadows Barn (10786 State Route 149, Fort Ann, NY 12827).
