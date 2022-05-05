 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dr. Magarethe "Maggie" McCurry

Dr. Margarethe "Maggie" McCurry

QUEENSBURY — Dr. Margarethe "Maggie" McCurry of Queensbury, NY passed away on April 24, 2022 at the age of 90.

Mass for Maggie will be Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Fort Edward, NY, followed by a gathering in the rectory with light refreshments.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

