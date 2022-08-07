 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dr. Janice Henke

ARGYLE — A Celebration of Life for Dr. Janice Henke, who passed away on July 17, 2022, will be held starting at 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Argyle Fire Dept., Route 40, Argyle, NY 12809.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. For online condolences and to view Janice's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

