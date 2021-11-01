Dr. E. Clayton Burgess, Jr.SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Dr. E. Clayton Burgess, Jr., passed away in Glens Falls Hospital on October 26, 2021, after a short-term illness. He was 89 years old.
Prior to the service, visitation with the family will occur at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls, NY, 12803. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of E. Clayton Burgess, Jr. to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, to support cancer research and patient care, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA, 02284; or Operation Smile, to support free cleft palate surgery, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA, 23453.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY, 12803. To view Clayton’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
