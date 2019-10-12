{{featured_button_text}}

NOVI, Mich. — Graveside services for Dr. C.V. Latimer, M.D., and his wife, Henrietta H. Latimer, will be conducted 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.

Local arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

