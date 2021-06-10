 Skip to main content
Douglas J. Murphy
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Douglas J. Murphy, 82, of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours on Saturday, June 5, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY, with the Rev. Guy A. Childs, pastor, officiating.

Rite of Committal will be conducted following the funeral Mass at 12 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Saratoga, NY.

