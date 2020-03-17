Douglas Glennie

QUEENSBURY — Calling hours for Douglas Glennie will be held between 4 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. with the Rev. John Woodhouse, Pastor of Church of the King. A Celebration of Life will be held at Church of the King at a later date.