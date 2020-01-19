HUDSON FALLS — Family and friends of Dorothy Viola Meyer may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.

Memorial service will be conducted following the calling hours at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at a time and date to be announced at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

