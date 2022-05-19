Dorothy G. "Dot" Harrington

QUEENSBURY — Dorothy G. "Dot" Harrington, 80, passed away after a brief battle with pericardial mesothelioma on Sunday, May 15, 2022, with loved ones by her side.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. Masks are required.

A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Gage Bates, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will immediately follow at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road in Queensbury.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.