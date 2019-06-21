{{featured_button_text}}

ARGYLE — Friends of Dorothy E. (Liddle) Tripp may call from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 21 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.

Funeral services will be conducted following the calling hours at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at North Argyle Cemetery.

A reception will follow at the Argyle Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall.

