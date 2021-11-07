 Skip to main content
Dorothy E. Robillard

Dorothy E. Robillard

OCALA, FLORIDA — Dorothy E. Robillard, 97, of Ocala, Florida formerly of Queensbury and Fort Edward, was called to the arms of our lord on October 31, 2021, at Cate’s Hospice House, Ocala.

Friends may call from 2 to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at the funeral home.

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral service at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

