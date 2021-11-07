Dorothy E. Robillard
OCALA, FLORIDA — Dorothy E. Robillard, 97, of Ocala, Florida formerly of Queensbury and Fort Edward, was called to the arms of our lord on October 31, 2021, at Cate’s Hospice House, Ocala.
Friends may call from 2 to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at the funeral home.
Rite of Committal will follow the funeral service at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.