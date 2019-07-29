{{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy A. (Rabideau) Gifford

MOREAU — Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at the St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. following the calling hour with the Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor, officiating.

Rite of Committal will take place at 2 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

