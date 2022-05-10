 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Doris S. Aubrey

Doris S. Aubrey

A graveside ceremony for Doris S. Aubrey, who died December 20, 2021, will take place Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Morningside Cemetery in Hartford.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

