QUEENSBURY — A Mass of Christian burial for Doris L. Derway will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, Aviation Road, Queensbury, with the Very Rev. Joseph Busch, Pastor, officiating.

A graveside service will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Queensbury.

