Doris E. Baker

Doris E. Baker

THURMAN — Doris E. Baker, 78, of Valley Road, passed away at Haynes House of Hope in Granville on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Calling hours will take place Friday, February 25, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon at Thurman Baptist Church, 386 South Johnsburg Road, Thurman, NY 12810.

A funeral service will take place at noon at the church with the Rev. Nathan Herrmann, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at Reynold’s Cemetery in Thurman.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

