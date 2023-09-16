Donald N. Burrows

GLENS FALLS- Donald N. Burrows, 85, of McDonald St., passed away at his home on Saturday, September 9, after a brief illness. Visitation will take place Saturday, September 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home, with Major Ron Lugiano of Salvation Army, officiating. Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com