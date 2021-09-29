 Skip to main content
Donald H. Boutelle
CORINTH — A Graveside Service for Donald H. Boutelle, who passed away Sept. 4, 2021, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Rt. 9N, Corinth with Lane Schermerhorn officiating. Military Honors will be provided by Honor Guard of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 of Corinth.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

