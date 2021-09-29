Donald H. Boutelle

CORINTH — A Graveside Service for Donald H. Boutelle, who passed away Sept. 4, 2021, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Rt. 9N, Corinth with Lane Schermerhorn officiating. Military Honors will be provided by Honor Guard of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 of Corinth.