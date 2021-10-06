Donald G. Michaelsen

GRANVILLE — A committal service for Donald G. Michaelsen, 68, of Granville, NY, who passed away on December 8, 2020, will be conducted on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY.