Donald G. Campbell

HEBRON — A Celebration of Life for Donald G. Campbell who passed away Dec. 12, 2021 will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Hebron Presbyterian Church, 3153 County Route 30, Salem with Rev. Laura Mitchell officiating. A reception will be in the Fellowship Hall following the service.

