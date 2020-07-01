Donald E. Tripp
0 entries

Donald E. Tripp

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Donald E. Tripp

KINGSBURY — A Celebration of Life for Donald E. Tripp, 82, who passed away on Feb. 9, 2020 will be held on Saturday, July 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 330 Green Barn Road in Kingsbury.

A ceremony honoring Donald will be at 1:30 p.m., followed by a country picnic.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Tripp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News