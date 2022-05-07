 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald E. Schermerhorn

Donald E. Schermerhorn

LAKE GEORGE — Donald E. Schermerhorn, 84, who died Feb. 21, 2022. Graveside services 10:00 AM Friday, May 13, 2020 at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, 2501 Troy Road, Niskayuna, NY.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.

