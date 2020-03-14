MOREAU — A memorial service for Donald E. Doran will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Durkeetown Baptist Church, 2 Durkeetown Road, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Doran as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.