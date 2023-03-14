Donald “Don” ColdwellWEST HEBRON—Due to the snowstorm, the memorial service scheduled for Donald “Don” Coldwell on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 has been rescheduled for 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Hebron United Presbyterian Church. Interment will be April 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.