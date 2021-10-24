 Skip to main content
FORT EDWARD — Don LeBlanc, 72, passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at the Barnwell in Valatie.

Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To view Don's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

