 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Post-Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Howard Hanna

"Dinny" Henry H. Allen

  • 0

"Dinny" Henry H. Allen

ARGYLE — Graveside services for "Dinny" Henry H. Allen, who suffered a heart attack and went on to the big fishing hole in the sky on Thursday evening June 9, 2022, will be held 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Southside Cemetery on Gansevoort Road in South Glens Falls with military honors provided by the Hudson Falls American Legion Post 574.

A Celebration of Life will be announced for Dinny at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How exercise snacking can help keep you in shape

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News