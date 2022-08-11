 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
"Dinny" Henry H. Allen

“Dinny” Henry H. Allen

ARGYLE — A Celebration of Life for “Dinny” Henry H. Allen, who suffered a heart attack and went on to the big fishing hole in the sky on Thursday evening June 9, 2022, will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church, 227 Main St., Hudson Falls.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

