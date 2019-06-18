QUEENSBURY — Calling hours will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A graveside ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Pine View Cemetery.
A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Pine Knolls Alliance Church, 614 Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.