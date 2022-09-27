 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dennis Parker

GRANVILLE, NY — A graveside service for Dennis Parker, who passed away on July 17, 2022, will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Granville.

