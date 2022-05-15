 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dennis Galloway

LAKE GEORGE — Dennis Galloway, 97, passed away on Feb. 11, 2022.

Services will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 71 Montcalm St. in Lake George. Immediately following the church service a short graveside burial service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Birch Avenue in Lake George.

