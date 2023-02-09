Denise Ann Grinnell
MOREAU — Denise Ann Grinnell, 70, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.
Friends and family may come pay their respects from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803 with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor, officiating.
Rite of committal will be private and at the convenience of the family.
To view Denise’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.