Denise Ann Grinnell

MOREAU — Denise Ann Grinnell, 70, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Friends and family may come pay their respects from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803 with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor, officiating.

Rite of committal will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To view Denise’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.