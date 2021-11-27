Deborah J. (Schultz) Steidle

COBLESKILL/ARGYLE — Deborah J. (Schultz) Steidle, 70, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Due to family illness, services are postponed until further notice.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

Memorial donations in Deb’s name can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

