Deborah Dempsey
GLENS FALLS — Deborah Dempsey, age 63, peacefully passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
A graveside service will be held on June 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Albany Rural Cemetery, where Deborah will be laid to rest next to her mother and grandparents.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
