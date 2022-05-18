HUDSON FALLS — Services for Deborah "Chicky" Carol (Allen) Perkins, who passed away on April 15, 2022, will take place on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church, 227 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon immediately following the services.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.