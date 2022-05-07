Deborah "Chicky" Carol (Allen) Perkins
HUDSON FALLS — Services for Deborah "Chicky" Carol (Allen) Perkins, who passed away on April 15, 2022, will take place on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church, 227 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon immediately following the services.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.