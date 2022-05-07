Deborah "Chicky" Carol (Allen) Perkins

HUDSON FALLS — Services for Deborah "Chicky" Carol (Allen) Perkins, who passed away on April 15, 2022, will take place on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church, 227 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon immediately following the services.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.