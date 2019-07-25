{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Graveside services for Deborah “Debbie” Annette (Champion) Hill, who passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at Union Cemetery, Fort Edward. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.

