 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deborah A. Lebrun
0 entries

Deborah A. Lebrun

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Deborah A. Lebrun, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Calling hours will take place Friday, September 24 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Parents are concerned about their child's safety on the internet

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News