Dawn Newman Morrisey
Dawn Newman Morrisey

Dawn Newman Morrisey

POTTERSVILLE — A Celebration of Life for Dawn Newman Morrisey, who passed away on April 13, 2020, will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 in Fairview Cemetery, Crown Point, NY.

A reception will follow at the Minerva Community Center, Route 28N, Minerva, NY.

