Dawn Marie (Suddard) Wadsworth Wade

FORT EDWARD/SALEM — Dawn Marie (Suddard) Wadsworth Wade, 65, passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Memorial Service will be conducted following the calling hours at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Following the memorial service there will be a Celebration of Life at Fort Ann Fire House, 11289 NY-149, Fort Ann, NY 12827.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

