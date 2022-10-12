David T. Dickinson

QUEENSBURY — Devoted husband, son, father, brother and best friend, David T. Dickinson, 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at his home.

Visitation will take place Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Kenneth Prater officiating. A graveside ceremony will follow at Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay Street.

Friends are invited to join the family at Queensbury VFW on Luzerne Road following Dave's services.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.