David Robert Hall
0 entries

David Robert Hall

  • 0

HARTFORD — Friends of David Robert Hall may call on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.

A celebration of David's life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the family farm. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News