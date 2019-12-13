HARTFORD — Friends of David Robert Hall may call on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.

A celebration of David's life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the family farm. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.