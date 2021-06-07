 Skip to main content
QUEENSBURY — The burial for David R. Greene, who passed away on February 6, 2021, will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., on June 12, 2021, at Pottersville Cemetery in Pottersville. Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls.

